MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The value of the two leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH), is showing a decline, according to Binance platform data.

As of 8:55 a.m. Moscow time (5:55 a.m. GMT) the price of Bitcoin was down by 2.07% at $63,339, while the price of Ethereum was down by 0.65% at $1,799.

According to Coinmarketcap portal, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization amounts to $2.17 trillion as of November 19. Bitcoin accounted for $1.27 trillion (58.9%), while Ethereum accounted for $220.12 bln (10.2%).

According to Coinglass data, global crypto exchanges liquidated over 90,000 traders' positions worth more than $410.87 mln in the past 24 hours. Most of the liquidations occurred in Bitcoin. Approximately $317.44 mln in liquidations were for long positions, and $93.43 mln for short positions. The largest liquidation order over the past day worth $3.49 mln was submitted on the Aster crypto exchange for the ETH-USDT pair.