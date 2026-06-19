Russian troops liberate five communities in Donetsk region over week — top brass

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated five communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of June 13-19, including Yurkovka over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup South units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Artyoma and Rai-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over the past 24 hours, they liberated the settlement of Yurkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. <…> During the past week, Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Novy Donbass and Kutuzovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops deliver seven precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, energy and transport facilities and military airfields over the week, the ministry reported.

"On June 13-19, in retaliation to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, fuel and energy, transport and port infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, military airfields, ammunition and fuel depots, territorial recruitment centers, sites for the assembly, storage, preparation and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,540 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,540 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 10 enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army, four territorial defense brigades and two border guard detachments of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,540 personnel, 10 armored combat vehicles, 78 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and five electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 24 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

In Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 25th Army of the Battlegroup West continued eliminating scattered Ukrainian armed formations during the week. Units of the 67th Division captured 37 enemy strongholds and liberated 251 buildings, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost over 185 personnel and more than 45 items of armament and military hardware, including a 155mm M777 howitzer and a HMMWV armored vehicle of US manufacture, and also 24 motor vehicles in Krasny Liman over the week, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,490 personnel, 24 armored combat vehicles, 120 motor vehicles, 15 field artillery guns and five electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 985 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 985 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 27 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an artillery brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

In Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the Battlegroup South continued combat operations to destroy the surrounded Ukrainian armed formations in the city’s southwestern part and offensive operations in the Nikolayevsky neighborhood, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup South forces liberated 627 buildings and eliminated over 540 Ukrainian troops, more than 160 items of armament and military equipment, and also 116 motor vehicles in Konstantinovka over the week, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 985 personnel, 27 armored combat vehicles, 143 motor vehicles and 23 field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,040 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,040 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 18 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three marine infantry brigades, four National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia]," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,040 personnel, 18 armored combat vehicles, 39 motor vehicles, nine field artillery guns and two Grad multiple rocket launchers in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 3,140 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 3,140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 20 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup East units continued active offensive operations and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, five air assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,140 personnel, 20 armored combat vehicles, 53 motor vehicles and nine field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 330 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 330 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 102 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and 24 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses intercept nearly 4,000 Ukrainian UAVs, eight cruise missiles in week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed nearly 4,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and eight Flamingo cruise missiles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 89 guided aerial bombs, five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, eight Flamingo ground-based cruise missiles and 3,909 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 165,087 unmanned aerial vehicles, 662 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,833 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,740 multiple rocket launchers, 35,410 field artillery guns and mortars and 64,436 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.