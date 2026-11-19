MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Russian stock market has returned to negative territory during the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange (MOEX) data.

At the opening of the main trading session, the MOEX Index and the RTS Index fell by 0.11% to 2,467.16 and 945.19 points, respectively, as of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan-ruble exchange rate opened at 12.2975 rubles, down 1.5 kopecks from the previous session's close. By 9:35 a.m. Moscow time (6:35 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index shifted to growth, rising to 2,471.91 points (+0.08%), while the RTS Index stood at 947.01 points (+0.08%). At the same time, the yuan was trading at 12.287 rubles (-2.55 kopecks).

As of 1:23 p.m. Moscow time (10:00 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index returned to a decline, dropping to 2,449 points (-0.85%), while the RTS Index fell to 938.23 points (-0.85%). The yuan’s decline accelerated, with the exchange rate slipping to 12.262 rubles (-5.05 kopecks).