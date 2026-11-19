SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. APEC economies hailed the trade digitalization cooperation framework adopted for 2027-2030," the leaders of economies said in their Shenzhen Declaration released after the summit.

"We recognize the important role of digitalization as a driver for innovation, productivity, and economic growth across the region, and its benefit to facilitating trade," the leaders of APEC economies said.

"In this context, we welcome the APEC Trade Digitalization Cooperation Framework (2027-2030) to guide our efforts to foster a supportive policy environment, strengthen policy exchange and promote use of digital technologies for trade digitalization. We will continue to facilitate trade, including through measures to advance paperless trade and cross-border e-commerce. We are also committed to harnessing the benefits of emerging technologies for trade," the declaration reads.