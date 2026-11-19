BERLIN, November 19. /TASS/. The issue of a possible trip to Moscow was not discussed by European leaders at the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on Ukraine held in Berlin, a European diplomatic source familiar with the talks told TASS.

"This issue was not discussed at the meeting in Berlin," the source said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that an invitation had been sent through diplomatic channels to some European representatives to visit Moscow to clarify their position on possible participation in the peace process. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin does not yet plan to disclose which Europeans were invited.

European Council President Antonio Costa said after an informal EU summit in Dublin on November 13 that EU leaders had agreed to set up a delegation for Ukraine talks. According to him, the group will include officials from the European Commission and the European Council, as well as representatives of the Coalition of the Willing, namely Germany, France, Italy, Poland and Great Britain.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that the negotiators selected by Europe had not yet reached out to Russia. The Kremlin has maintained that the idea to break ties was not initiated by Russia and that Europe itself turned down dialogue, while Moscow remains ready to engage with the Europeans, provided they have a genuine desire and a negotiating team.