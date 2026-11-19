MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Russian national team of Para athletes has coined seven medals at the 2026 ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) World Para Table Tennis Championship in Thailand, the press office of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) stated on Thursday.

In individual competition, Russia's medals were as follows: one gold by Artyom Yakovlev (in men’s singles MS8 competition), one silver by Maria Galkina (in women’s singles WS11 competition), as well as bronze medals by Malyak Aliyeva (in women’s singles WS6 competitions) and Yelena Litvinenko (in women’s singles WS8 competition).

In doubles, the teams of Malyak Aliyeva and Yelena Litvinenko (in WD14 category) and Malyak Aliyeva and Artyom Yakovlev (in XD14 category) both won silver medals, while the duo of Olga Gorshkaleva and Anastasia Kostenevich (in WD20 category) took a bronze in their event.

According to the tournament’s organizers in Thailand: "The ITTF World Para Table Tennis Championships 2026 will make history when 165 male and 165 female athletes compete in Pattaya from 13-19 November, marking the first time the event has achieved complete gender equality."

"This groundbreaking milestone coincides perfectly with the ITTF’s centenary celebrations, creating what promises to be a special ITTF World Para Championships in the sport’s history," the tournament’s press office said in a statement.

The 2026 ITTF World Para Table Tennis Championship ran from November 13-19 in Pattaya, bringing together 364 athletes from 53 countries, including 20 from Russia. There were 37 sets of medals up for grabs in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles competitions, spanning wheelchair (classes 1-5), standing (classes 6-10), and intellectual impairment (class 11) categories.