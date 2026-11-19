BERLIN, November 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is ready to work through the Congress to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, said Jared Kushner, his special envoy and son-in-law, at a press conference.

According to him, he and Steve Witkoff, the White House’s special envoy for peacekeeping missions, asked Trump whether he would be open to the idea of such guarantees.

"And he says, 'Absolutely, write them up. Obviously, I have to make sure I go through Congress, and we do it in a responsible way that's in line with my principles and values,'" Kushner said.

"But we've made a lot of progress working with President [Vladimir] Zelensky and the Coalition of the Willing on what those security guarantees can look like. We've also been making a lot of progress on a post-war prosperity plan. We've been working with the World Bank and BlackRock and President Zelensky's team, and the EU has really been excellent at spearheading that effort."