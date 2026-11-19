NEW YORK, November 19. /TASS/. The mere fact of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and US leader Donald Trump will be beneficial, not to mention the confirmation by the parties of their intention to ensure global stability, said James Carden, a retired diplomat and former advisor to the US-Russia Bilateral Presidential Commission.

"Even if there are no other deliverables that come out of the APEC sideline between Putin Trump and Xi, the mere fact that the three leaders of the three great powers are in the same room and talking is a good thing; that they are making comments about global stability and nuclear war is even better," he told TASS.

Carden is currently a member of the board of the public New-York based American Committee for US-Russia Accord.

His position was echoed by Katrina vanden Heuvel, editor and publisher of The Nation magazine.

"In my view, the reiteration that nuclear war cannot/must not be fought (harkening back to the Gorbachev/Reagan Summit of 1985) is important, as is a commitment to an ongoing dialogue on nuclear weapons," she said.

Furthermore, she said that the leaders of the three countries had expressed support for reforming the UN.

"Reform is needed, to strengthen not further weaken an indispensable, though flawed, organization," vanden Heuvel said.

Putin, Xi Jinping, and Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the first such meeting ever. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. They leaders also adopted a declaration on peace. They expressed support for reforming the UN to ensure a more effective response to the global challenges. According to the document, Russia, China, and the United States plan to increase the production and supply of petroleum products for the benefit of all countries. It is noted that respect for the immunities of state officials is of fundamental importance, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other similar bodies should not abuse their powers. The leaders emphasized that a nuclear war must never be unleashed - there will be no winners in it. It is also noted that Russia, China, and the United States will engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks.