Russian embassy in Greece receives notification of Vinnik’s extradition to France

ATHENS, January 23. /TASS/. The Greek authorities have notified the Russian embassy in Athens that Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, who has been in Greek custody for the past 2.5 years, has been extradited to France.

"The embassy has received official notification from Greece to the effect Alexander Vinnik has been extradited to France," a diplomat at the Russian embassy said.

On Thursday, IT specialist Alexander Vinnik, detained in Greece on July 25, 2017 at the request of the United States, where he is accused of laundering $4 billion-$9 billion has been extradited to France. The final decision was made by the State Council — the Supreme Court of Greece. Vinnik’s extradition was also sought by Russia and the United States. The Russian dismissed all the charges brought against him and expressed readiness to return home.