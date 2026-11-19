MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Ukraine wants to receive Western funding worth $115 billion next year, Vladimir Zelensky told reporters in Berlin.

"Ukraine needs $115 billion next year," the Novosti Live portal quoted him as saying.

In his view, securing such an amount poses a "major challenge." He said that the Ukrainian government had initially counted on receiving $45 billion, but consultations with the military leadership and the Defense Ministry revealed an additional requirement of another $70 billion.

"We already have positive signals: $45 billion plus $45 billion makes $90 billion. And $90 billion is closer to $115 billion, than 45. So we will find the remaining $25 billion," the portal quoted him as saying.

Besides, Zelensky admitted that Kiev could need an equal sum in 2028.

At the same time, Zelensky acknowledged that 2027 "will be a challenge" for his government due to potential shifts in the political leadership of EU countries. He expressed concern that elections in several countries could bring to power political forces skeptical of supporting Ukraine.

Ukraine has been running a record budget deficit for several years. Kiev acknowledges that the country has completely exhausted its domestic resources, making it increasingly difficult to raise funds. A number of Western politicians are already openly demanding tougher control over cash flows to Ukraine or even a complete halt of financial support to Kiev.