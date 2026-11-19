WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. The United States should have long formed the ‘consortium of great powers’ with Russia and China in order to facilitate solutions to most pressing global problems, former Chief of Staff to US Secretary of State Colin Powell, retired US Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson told TASS.

"The meeting was long overdue; an entire series of US presidents <…> missed the opportunity staring them starkly in their faces, namely a consortium of great powers not to rule the world but to help supervise, fund, and execute what such a consortium should, i.e., first of all meaningful action on climate change instead of endless blathering, and second and no less serious, providing a new nuclear weapon treaty regime," he said.

"We can only hope that though very late in the day, this meeting signaled such a consortium's beginnings," the US expert added.

Wilkerson served in the US military for more than 30 years. He fought in the Vietnam War and later held senior positions at the Pentagon and the US State Department. From 1989 to 1993, he served as special adviser to General Powell when Powell was chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. Between 2002 and 2005, Wilkerson was Powell’s chief of staff during his tenure as US secretary of state. Wilkerson has taught at several US universities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the first such meeting ever. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. The leaders also adopted a declaration on peace.