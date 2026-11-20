MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for December 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange has fallen below $3,600 per troy ounce for the first time since September 4, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 2:38 a.m. Moscow time on Friday (11:38 p.m. Thursday GMT), the gold price was down by 3.94% at $3,594.5 per troy ounce.

By 2:43 a.m. Moscow time on Friday (11:43 p.m. Thursday GMT), the price of gold had narrowed losses to 3.78% as it was trading at $3,600.6 per troy ounce.