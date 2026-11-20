TEHRAN, November 20. /TASS/. US attempts to accuse Iran of developing biological and chemical weapons are aimed at creating a pretext for a military invasion, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

"After the grand narrative of the "Iranian nuclear threat," US officials are now claiming that there are indications Iran is developing biological or chemical weapons," he wrote on the X social network. "Do American officials really expect the world to forget Colin Powell’s infamous appearance before the UN Security Council in 2003, when he held up a small vial as a visual representation of the alleged threat posed by Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction? That moment has since become an enduring symbol of one of the most consequential intelligence failures and political deceptions in modern history."

"And now we find ourselves facing ominous new allegations and a narrative that appears to be following the same fraudulent script," he concluded.

At the UN Security Council meeting on February 5, 2003, then-US Secretary of State Colin Powell displayed a test tube containing some white powder, claiming that it was a sample of chemical weapons developed in Iraq, which, in Washington’s view, explained the need to launch a military operation against Baghdad. A UN commission tasked with verifying this information found no traces of weapons of mass destruction. Nevertheless, the United States and Great Britain launched a military operation without the global community’s consent. Eventually, no trace of chemical weapons was found in Iraq, and the purported evidence proved to be a fake.

CNN reported on November 16, citing sources, that, according to US intelligence, Iran is plotting to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington DC, targeting senior representatives of the Trump administration. Baghaei slammed these reports as groundless allegations geared to create a pretext for a renewed aggression against Iran. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US administration saw no signs of preparations for a possible attack on Washington by Iran.