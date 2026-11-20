ANKARA, November 20. /TASS/. Russia highly appreciates Turkey’s readiness to host negotiations on Ukraine and facilitate their organization, Russian Ambassador to Ankara Sergey Vershinin told the Hurriyet newspaper in an interview.

"We always say that we value Turkey’s role. Do you know, how many rounds of consultations Istanbul hosted in 2022 and subsequent years? That is why we emphasize that we appreciate Turkey’s readiness to host these talks, provide the necessary conditions for negotiations and facilitate them," the Russian diplomat said.

In his words, peace talks on Ukraine are effectively continuing with some new elements and approaches.

"We always say that we prefer a negotiated, diplomatic and political solution. However, such a solution must not mean a temporary ceasefire. We must address the root causes of the conflict and understand why it broke out in the first place," the ambassador continued. "This brings us back to the crucial issues of NATO expansion and, for example, the ban on speaking Russian in Ukraine, as well as the persecution of the Russian Orthodox Church."