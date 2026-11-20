MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky lied when he said that participants of the Coalition of the Willing, who gathered in Berlin, supported Ukraine’s accession to NATO, Ukrainian lawmaker Alexander Dubinsky said.

The meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, organized by the UK, Germany and France, took place in the German capital on Thursday. Zelensky told reporters after the talks that the partners supported NATO and EU membership for Ukraine.

"Zelensky lied again when he claimed that members of the Coalition of the Willing supported Ukraine’s accession to NATO," the lawmaker wrote on Telegram. "The German government’s official statement on the outcomes of the summit mentions only security guarantees and continued support for Ukraine, and there is not a single word about NATO membership."

Furthermore, according to the RBC-Ukraine news agency, Zelensky told reporters after the talks that the US side, together with European partners, is prepared to offer Kiev security guarantees modeled on NATO’s Article 5. At the same time, he acknowledged that the parties lack a shared understanding on what such guarantees will mean in practice. In Zelensky’s words, he is unsure if everyone interprets Article 5 the same way.

Kiev has repeatedly expressed its desire to become a full-fledged member of the North Atlantic Alliance as soon as possible. In September 2022, Ukraine submitted a fast-track application to join NATO. In January 2025, Zelensky complained that Hungary, Germany, Slovakia, and the US opposed Ukraine’s NATO membership. In March 2025, US President Donald Trump remarked that the answer to Ukraine’s aspiration to join the alliance is well-known. According to him, Ukrainians have known this answer for the past 40 years.