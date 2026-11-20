HONG KONG, November 20. /TASS/. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which wrapped up on November 19 in Shenzhen, China, has underscored the increasing prominence of the Global South, Wing Lok Hung, a professor at the School of Governance and Policy Science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, has told TASS.

"Based on the outcomes of this summit, it is evident that the center of global political and economic power is shifting towards the Global South," he stated. "It is particularly striking that Europe seemed to be absent from these crucial discussions, while leaders from Latin America, China, and Southeast Asia convened to collaboratively tackle global economic challenges," he emphasized.

The expert also anticipated a trend toward closer regional cooperation in the future, contrasting this with the ongoing protests and evident economic stagnation in Europe.

Established in November 1989, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) serves as an intergovernmental economic forum to promote free trade and economic collaboration across the Asia-Pacific region. APEC does not possess a formal charter, which means it is not classified as a traditional organization; rather, it operates as an international consultative platform. Currently, APEC comprises 19 countries - including Russia - and two territories. Given the unique nature of its membership, which includes both sovereign states and other regions, participants are referred to as "economies." Together, these economies account for 61.6% of global GDP and 50.1% of world trade, collectively home to approximately 3 billion people.