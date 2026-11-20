MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would have no value without the United States, since Washington is the organization’s mainstay, former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst Scott Ritter told TASS.

"NATO doesn’t know how to fight. NATO’s not prepared to fight. NATO has no military worthy of that concept. They’ve atrophied. There’s nothing there, literally nothing there. So, other than America. We’re the backbone. So, if you remove America from NATO, what is there? Nothing," Ritter said.

At the same time, Ritter emphasized that Russia cannot ignore the rhetoric and actions of NATO member states. "The good news is that NATO’s plans will never reach fruition. They just aren’t capable of this. It’s things are going to get worse for Europe, not better," he added.