MELITOPOL, November 20. /TASS/. A regular rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors has been carried out at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the facility said.

"A regular rotation of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s experts was carried out at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, a subsidiary of [Russia’s state atomic energy corporation] Rosatom. Four specialists of the IAEA’s 37th team have commenced their mission to monitor the plant’s operational safety," it wrote on its Max channel.

The rotation’s safety was ensured by officers of the Russian Defense Ministry, the National Guard Service, and the Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Zaporozhye Region, the nuclear facility added.