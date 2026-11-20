MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian indices moved lower early in the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, according to exchange data, while the yuan strengthened against the ruble.

At the opening of the main session at 9:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index and the RTS Index were both up 0.09% at 2,419.77 and 930.42 points, respectively. The yuan rose by 0.8 kopecks from the previous close to 12.222 rubles.

By 9:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had reversed gains, dropping 0.51% to 2,405.44 points, while the RTS Index also fell 0.51% to 924.91 points. Meanwhile, the yuan gained 4.55 kopecks to reach 12.259 rubles.

Earlier, at the start of the morning trading session at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index opened down 0.18% at 2,413.32 points.