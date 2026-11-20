ST. PETERSBURG, November 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s possible accession to the European Union requires a solution that would ensure Russia’s security, as Moscow sees little difference between the EU and NATO, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We have repeatedly informed our opponents, including those in the European Union, that given this bloc’s increasingly aggressive positioning on the international stage, its pronounced anti-Russian course and claims to play a significant independent role in defense and security, as well as the ongoing militarization of the European Union and individual countries, we see little difference between NATO and the EU," the deputy minister said. "Accordingly, we believe that all this equally requires a solution based on ensuring our security," Ryabkov emphasized.

The Russian deputy foreign minister noted that "there can be no deviation here from the requirement that 'security is indivisible,' " since "one cannot strengthen one’s own security at the expense of the security of others." "This position underlies the approach we are developing in our contacts with the European Union and NATO, including in the trilateral format," the diplomat said.