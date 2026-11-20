SHENZHEN, China, November 20. /TASS/. The four proposals put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump laid the foundation for relations between major powers, Wang Wen, dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, expressed this opinion in an interview with TASS.

"The four principles for how major powers should interact, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, offer a practical, actionable framework for contemporary great-power relations, rather than mere abstract slogans," the professor said. At the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States, Xi Jinping put forward a four-point proposal on how major powers should interact with one another. He suggested adhering to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, mutually beneficial development and dialogue.

Wang Wen emphasized that the value of these proposals lies in a new perspective, "one that departs from both the Yalta-style division of spheres of influence and the model of unipolar hegemony." "It does not seek to form alliances among major powers; instead, it explores a path for major powers to exercise self-restraint and collectively stabilize the global order within a multipolar world," he said.

"Mutual respect entails acknowledging that every nation possesses its own unique system, history, and core interests; no major power has the right to impose its own model upon others," Wang Wen said. "Major powers must learn to respect each other’s 'red lines' and refrain from interfering in one another’s internal affairs," he added.

"Peaceful coexistence is fundamentally about rejecting bloc-based confrontation. Much of Western discourse assumes that competition among major powers must inevitably lead to conflict," the expert noted.

"Mutually beneficial cooperation does not require the three nations to abandon competition; rather, it calls for distinguishing between healthy competition and destructive confrontation," Wang Wen pointed out. According to him, China, the United States and Russia share significant responsibility in areas such as food security, energy, healthcare and climate change. "There is no need to carve the world into isolated, disconnected blocs; "decoupling" or severing supply chains serves the long-term interests of no one," he added.

The professor believes that "dialogue and consultation represent the most pragmatic approach to managing differences." He noted that "disagreements between major powers are the norm; the true risk lies not in the differences themselves, but in the breakdown of communication channels and the accumulation of misjudgment." "Establishing regularized communication and crisis-management mechanisms is essential to prevent localized frictions from escalating unexpectedly," he said.