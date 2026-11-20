MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s power infrastructure is facing an extremely difficult situation over damage to electricity facilities, the country's Ukrenergo grid operator said.

"The situation in the grid system is extremely challenging. <...> Power engineers are working to stabilize the situation as soon as possible," the company said on its Telegram channel.

Ukrainian media outlets repeatedly reported blasts in cities and regions across Ukraine last night, followed by reports of damage to power infrastructure facilities. As a result, half of Kiev was partially left without electricity, with emergency power outages recorded in three regions in the country’s west.