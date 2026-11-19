SHENZHEN, November 19. /TASS/. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit participants stressed importance of supporting secure and seamless energy supplies in the 33rd Summit Leaders Declaration.

"We recognize the importance of secure and uninterrupted energy flows and cooperation across the whole supply chain including between producers and consumers in a mutually beneficial manner as well as fostering energy cooperation in the region," the declaration indicates.

"We seek to strengthen comprehensive security across all energy sectors and technologies and jointly address energy security challenges, ensuring uninterrupted, reliable, and affordable access to energy to enable economic prosperity. We encourage strengthened energy security through cooperation on supply chain resilience, secure cross-border infrastructure interconnection, and risk assessment," the APEC economies’ leaders stressed in their declaration.