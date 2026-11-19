SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Potential reforms of the United Nations were discussed during the Russia-China-US trilateral summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Given that all [three] of our countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council, we certainly raised the issue of possibly reforming the organization to make it more effective," Putin told a news briefing following three-way talks between he, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.

"We all agree that this needs to be done in order to adapt the work of this universal organization to present-day realities," the Russian president added.