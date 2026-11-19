SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Building constructive, strategic, and stable China-US relations requires courage and the ability to get things done, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"Building constructive, strategic, and stable relations between China and the United States is an unprecedented, pioneering undertaking that requires courage, a practical approach, and the ability to get things done," he said at a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

The leading role of head-of-state diplomacy between China and the United States is "indispensable," the Chinese leader noted, adding that it is "necessary to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state" to maintain the current stable and positive momentum in the relationship between the two countries.

"It is also necessary to ensure an appropriate level of interaction between the working groups of the two countries," he noted.