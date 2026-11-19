VIENNA, November 19. /TASS/. The trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States in Shenzhen has attracted worldwide attention, as the international community hopes it will produce decisions that make the world a better place, Moscow’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Today, the eyes of the world were fixed on the talks in Shenzhen, China, where the leaders of Russia, China and the US held a landmark meeting at the APEC summit that took years to come together. The general expectation is that their conversation will lead to decisions that give people hope for stable and steady global development. The meeting was preceded by the Abu Dhabi round of trilateral talks [on Ukraine], the first in months, which has every chance of continuing," he said at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.