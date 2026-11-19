SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that during the 2026 APEC Summit in China US President Donald Trump once again extended an invitation to him to attend the upcoming G20 Summit, which will be held in Miami in December.

"I am very grateful to President [Donald] Trump for this invitation. He reiterated this invitation during our bilateral contacts [at the APEC summit in China] - both during the bilateral meeting itself and after the trilateral negotiations [with the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping]," Putin told journalists at a press briefing following trilateral talks he held with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

The United States holds the rotating presidency of the G20 this year. Events hosted by the US as the G20 chair will culminate in the summit to be held in Miami, Florida, on December 14-15.