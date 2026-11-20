ST. PETERSBURG, November 20. /TASS/. BRICS is a significant center of the emerging multipolar world, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"BRICS is one of the major formats for dialogue among major developing economies, and a significant center of the emerging multipolar world," he said at the BRICS International Youth Forum, titled Dialogue of Generations for the Future.

Ryabkov recalled that the member countries account for approximately half of the global population and about 40% of the world's GDP.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006; in 2011, South Africa joined the original members (Brazil, Russia, India, and China). Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia became full members on January 1, 2024. On January 6, 2025, Indonesia joined BRICS. Additionally, since the beginning of last year, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan have officially attained the status of BRICS partner countries, followed by Nigeria on January 17 and Vietnam on June 14.