MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Netherlands’ reckless backing of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, including by flooding it with weapons, amounts to "an overt move up the military escalation ladder," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

Russia will take those actions into account in its military planning, she noted.

Privately owned Dutch arms maker Destinus previously said the Kiev regime had used the company’s Ruta missiles and drones in the November 17 attack on the Crimean Bridge.

"Reports have also emerged that retired Dutch military pilots took part in combat against Russia in F-16 fighter jets supplied to Kiev," Zakharova said. "All this, together with the reckless support for the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev through weapons and funding (at least 12.4 billion euros since 2022), at the expense of addressing the Netherlands’ own domestic problems, amounts to an overt move up the military escalation ladder. Russia records all such actions and factors them into its military planning."

Voice of reason against Russophobia

Zakharova pointed out that Dutch public opinion "has become sharply divided over this admission, or more accurately, this act of self-exposure."

"Among Dutch people who have been thoroughly ‘brainwashed’ by rampant Russophobia, the claim that Dutch weapons were used to attack civilian infrastructure in Russia was met with almost primal jubilation," she said. "Quite a few voices of reason also spoke up, pointing to the kingdom’s irresponsible course and the risks of continually flooding the Kiev regime with weapons, given that it has repeatedly shown its terrorist nature," the diplomat noted.

In that context, Zakharova singled out the response of Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, "who confirmed Destinus’ statement about actual Dutch involvement in the terrorist attack on Russia while continuing to issue self-reassuring statements divorced from reality, saying that the Netherlands is not a party to the Ukrainian conflict."

Zakharova also recalled that just over a month earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius "publicly described our country as an ‘enemy,’ a position the kingdom’s entire cabinet endorsed."

Attacks on Crimean Bridge

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Crimean Bridge with drones on November 16, 17 and 19, damaging its structure. Authorities opened a criminal case over an act of terrorism under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code. The country’s Transport Ministry said specialists were assessing the damage. Preliminary reports indicated no casualties. Road and rail traffic across the bridge has been temporarily suspended.