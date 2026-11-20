MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. NATO is eager for war with Russia and is openly preparing for it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The alliance’s military posture is changing. Previously, it implied the need to stop an adversary at the borders of member states rather than launch strikes beyond its area of responsibility," the diplomat said. "We have already spoken about the so-called theory of victory, I cannot help but smile at this point, which is nothing short of complete, absolute NATO madness. It shows that NATO strategists want only one thing: war."

"They seem to forget that when speaking in these terms, they should take into account the fact that both their countries and ours possess nuclear weapons," Zakharova added.