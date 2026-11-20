STOCKHOLM, November 20. /TASS/. The European Union continues to pursue a policy of pushing NATO membership for Ukraine while refusing to take Russia’s security concerns into account, said Finnish politician Armando Mema, a member of the Freedom Alliance party.

"The problem is that the EU wants to impose NATO membership upon Ukraine, without taking into consideration Russian security concerns. We cannot build security without Russia," he wrote on X.

Kiev has repeatedly expressed its desire to join NATO as soon as possible. In September 2022, Ukraine applied for fast-track NATO accession. However, Vladimir Zelensky complained in January 2025 that Hungary, Germany, Slovakia and the United States opposed Ukraine’s accession to the alliance. In March, US President Donald Trump said that everybody knew the answer to Ukraine’s NATO aspirations. According to him, Ukrainians have "known that answer for 40 years."