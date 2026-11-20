MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The overnight strike on Ukraine was one of the most powerful, Yury Ignat, head of the Ukrainian air force’s press service, said on Rada TV.

"Today’s attack was one of the most powerful," he stated.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said earlier that its forces had carried out a large-scale overnight strike, hitting defense industry facilities, warehousing terminals, and energy and transport infrastructure in Ukraine's capital and in the Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev, Lvov and Ivano-Frankovsk regions.