DUSHANBE, November 20. /TASS/. Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation on the border with Afghanistan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, Tajikistan’s president briefed Putin on the situation there. Incidents occur in the area from time to time, and smugglers remain active, among other things," he said when asked what had been discussed in relation with the situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban.

"However, this is a kind of element of stability and predictability. On the other hand, smugglers have always been present, along with those seeking to traffic drugs across the border, and so on. Cooperation between border services and intelligence agencies is certainly important in this regard," the Kremlin spokesman added.