MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 310 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

As a result of a massive Ukrainian attack on Russia’s western Smolensk Region, a civilian industrial facility, an energy facility, and a private residential building were damaged. There were no casualties.

TASS has compiled the key details on the attacks’ aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 310 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to its statement, the drones were downed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Kaluga, Smolensk, Tula, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Volgograd, Krasnodar and Moscow Regions, Crimea, as well as over the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

- The Defense Ministry’s air defenses shot down 32 drones over the Smolensk Region, Governor Vasily Anokhin reported on his Max channel.

- Air defenses destroyed seven drones over the Oryol Region, Governor Andrey Klychkov said on his Max channel.

Aftermath

- As a result of a massive Ukrainian attack in the Smolensk Region, a civilian industrial facility, an energy facility, and a private residential building were damaged, Anokhin stated on his Max channel.

- There were no injuries or fatalities.

- Currently, law enforcement and emergency response personnel are working to address the aftermath.