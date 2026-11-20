MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian forces struck defense industry enterprises, warehouse terminals, power facilities and transport infrastructure in Kiev, the Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev, Lvov and Ivano-Frankovsk Regions in a massive overnight strike, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In addition, port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa Region and sea vessels used for the benefit of the Ukrainian army were hit.

TASS has compiled key details about the targets struck.

Statements from Russia’s top brass

- The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using precision-guided land-, sea-and air-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles against targets in Ukraine last night, the Defense Ministry said.

- As a result of the strike, Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and warehouse terminals involved in the production and storage of cruise missiles, long-and medium-range UAVs, as well as electricity facilities and transport infrastructure in the city of Kiev and in the Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolayev, Lvov and Ivano-Frankovsk Regions were hit.

- Also, Russian forces hit port infrastructure facilities in the Odessa Region and sea vessels used for the benefit of the Ukrainian army.

Situation in Ukraine

- A critical infrastructure facility was damaged in Kiev, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaly Klichko, wrote on his Telegram channel.

- Later, he said three bridges across the Dnieper River were damaged, namely Podolsko-Voskresensky, Darnitsky and Yuzhny.

- While road traffic on the former bridge was completely closed, specialists are currently assessing the damage to the Darnitsky Bridge, and the latter is open for traffic from the left bank of the Dnieper to the right one only.

- Trolleybus traffic has been suspended in three neighborhoods in Kiev, municipal authorities reported on Telegram.

- Two thermal power plants were damaged in Kiev as a result of explosions, Strana news outlet reported.

- Half of Kiev’s 10 neighborhoods were partially left without electricity, Ukraine’s DTEK energy holding wrote on its Telegram channel.

- Emergency power outages were reported in the other five neighborhoods of the city, DTEK added.

- Ivano-Frankovsk in western Ukraine reported problems with its power grid system, Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv said in a Telegram post.

- Traffic on all bridges across the Dnieper River in southeastern Ukraine has been suspended, Hromadske News reported.

- The bulk of Krivoy Rog in the Dnepropetrovsk Region was left without electricity, Alexander Vikul, the head of the city’s defense council, reported on Telegram.

- Most households and several traction substations powering public electric vehicles in northern Krivoy Rog were affected, he specified.

- Gas stations and other infrastructure were also damaged, Vikul added.

- Ukraine’s power infrastructure is facing an extremely difficult situation due to damage to electricity facilities, the country's Ukrenergo grid operator said on its Telegram channel.

- Almost 100 passenger trains are delayed in Ukraine, according to data from Ukrainian Railways.

- The longest delay, exceeding 8 hours, was reported for a passenger train en route from Poland’s Chelm to Dnepropetrovsk.