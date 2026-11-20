DUSHANBE, November 20. /TASS/. There are still no exact dates for the visit to Moscow by EU representatives, whom Russia invited to the capital to discuss their stance on continuing the dialogue on the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to him, the nuclear briefcase, which media representatives noticed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China, became a topic of sensational headlines for journalists who had never seen the Russian leader before, as this briefcase accompanies him everywhere.

Peskov also noted that it was "quite unexpected" to receive a compliment on his professionalism from US President Donald Trump.

TASS has compiled the key Kremlin spokesman’s statements.

Dates of European delegation’s visit to Moscow

There are still no exact dates for the visit to Moscow by EU representatives, whom Russia invited to the capital to discuss their stance on continuing the dialogue on the Ukrainian settlement: "No, there are no exact dates yet."

Nuclear briefcase

The nuclear briefcase, which caught the attention of media representatives during Putin’s visit to China, became the subject of sensational headlines for journalists who had never seen the Russian leader before, since this briefcase accompanies him everywhere: "The nuclear briefcase made headlines, apparently for those seeing the president for the first time. It has been traveling with him his whole life, but never makes headlines. It was just an inexperienced journalist who made a big deal out of it."

Compliment from Trump

Receiving a compliment from US President Vladimir Trump was unexpected: "That’s quite unexpected."

"Listen, what did he say? He was just walking by. I don’t think that needs any comment."

Putin's meeting with Tajik president

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon briefed the Russian leader on the situation along the border with Afghanistan: "Of course, the president of Tajikistan briefed Putin on the situation [along the border with Afghanistan]. Incidents occur there, and smugglers continue to operate."

During Putin’s talks with Rahmon, the importance of the Russian military base in Tajikistan was emphasized: "The importance of our base’s presence here was emphasized, as was the need to maintain it as a positive stabilizing factor. In other words, there is complete understanding on this point."

Russia’s bid to host APEC summit

Russia has submitted a bid to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in 2035, but a specific city has not yet been determined: "No, there is no specific city or location yet. We do not yet know if we will be awarded the right to host it, but we are ready to do so."