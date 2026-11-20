MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has slammed the European Union’s decision to extend its military assistance mission in Ukraine as having "destructive" consequences.

The European Council earlier announced its decision to extend the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) until November 15, 2028 and expand its mandate.

"The decision to extend the mandate of the EU military assistance mission to Ukraine, as well as the same-day commencement of exercises by the so-called Multinational Force for Ukraine in Poland, is part of Western Europe’s destructive approach to the Ukrainian conflict," she said.

"In this context, we must reiterate that Russia’s principled stance remains unchanged: any involvement by foreign countries in Kiev’s planning and conduct of military operations against our country makes those carrying out such tasks on Ukrainian territory legitimate military targets for the Russian army," she stressed.