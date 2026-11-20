VIENNA, November 20. /TASS/. Europe is opening itself up to being completely destroyed by further militarizing, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Is there a happy ending to this militaristic spiral? Regrettably, none is in sight. However, a military scenario involving the destruction of Europe and further suffering for its people is coming into clearer view," the diplomat stated at an OSCE Permanent Council meeting.

"Signs of mass hysteria are also emerging. Estonia’s government has ordered the country’s residents to be prepared to go without electricity, water supplies, sewage services and heating for up to seven days. Authorities in the United Kingdom and France are urging citizens to stock up on food and water to last several days," he noted.

"The natural question here is why Europe, with its militarist background, would join peace talks. Notably, European political elites tend to regard the phrase ‘peace with Russia’ as a curse at best and a betrayal of European interests at worst. These elites appear to be seeking to provoke a war with Russia. It is impossible to discuss peace with such negotiators, as peace can only be imposed on them. This would be in the interests of their fellow citizens, who are struggling to reach out to their high-handed elites, which have lost touch with reality," the diplomat concluded.