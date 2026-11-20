DUSHANBE, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the operation of the Russian military base in Tajikistan, as well as regional security, with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Putin is visiting Dushanbe on November 20, where he is holding talks with his Tajik counterpart. "Today, outside the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), we will have an opportunity to discuss separately issues related to regional security and the operation of our military base," the Russian president said.

The head of state recalled that the two leaders last met in Moscow last week on the sidelines of the CSTO summit.