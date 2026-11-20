MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Moscow seeks to live in peace and has no plans to attack NATO countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia has no intention of attacking NATO member states, something they fantasize about so openly and with a kind of maniacal perversity," she stated at a briefing. "We want to live in peace and harmony with our neighbors and with all countries," the diplomat emphasized.

That is why Moscow "has repeatedly proposed various initiatives to ease military and political tensions specifically in Europe, suggested reaching agreement on mutual security guarantees, and done so in writing on multiple occasions in recent history," Zakharova said. "We hope all of this reaches those who make decisions or plan strategy, and that it is heard by political forces in Western countries that take the well-being of their own citizens seriously and regard it as an imperative," she concluded.