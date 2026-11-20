VIENNA, November 20. /TASS/. Warmongerers in Europe dream of applying the skills they honed in Ukraine during a direct armed conflict with Russia, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE has said.

"Certain European 'warmongerers' are clearly itching to put the skills they acquired in Ukraine to use in a direct conflict with Russia," he remarked during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council; the text of his statement was obtained by TASS. He pointed out that former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called for preparations to strike Russian bases on the Kola Peninsula.

According to media reports, Poland has requested participation in NATO’s nuclear missions and training of F-35 pilots in the use of American nuclear bombs. Exercises by a "coalition of the willing" are currently underway in Poland, near the Kaliningrad Region, while in Germany, there are serious discussions about participating in joint nuclear missions with France - all of which runs counter to the "2+4" Treaty and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"Let me be clear: the lifting of restrictions on the deployment of nuclear weapons near our borders will trigger a response from Russia’s strategic deterrence forces," Polyansky emphasized.

"In its autumn economic forecast, the European Commission explicitly assumes that the conflict and the sanctions against Russia will persist until the end of 2028. It appears that Brussels has already mapped out a military scenario. If that is the case, what is the point of all these hypocritical declarations about Europe’s supposed desire for peace?"

"It turns out Europe is living according to Orwell’s 'war is peace' formula," Polyansky remarked.