ATHENS, November 20. /TASS/. The meeting of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States in China has undoubtedly laid the foundations for a new global security architecture, the Panhellenic Movement of Greek-Russian Friendship (Pakief) party said.

If this message did not reach the EU leaders, they will understand it in the elections next year, when the peoples of Europe throw them into the dustbin of history.

"The trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States in China, despite the lack of immediate results, undoubtedly laid the foundations for a new global security architecture based on a new multipolar system. The main conclusion is that Russia was officially recognized as an equal partner, and Vladimir Putin as the leading factor in shaping a new global architecture of security and cooperation among the world’s powerful states," Pakief said in a statement.

The second conclusion is that Europe was not only absent but essentially did not exist as a player and co-author of events, both at that time and in the short term. "While the three top leaders were making enormous efforts to find solutions both in the area of nuclear weapons and in the two major crises in Iran and Ukraine, European leaders held a somber meeting in Berlin with the obvious goal of, on the one hand, undermining the summit in China, and, on the other hand, continuing their economic and military support for Ukraine and the Zelensky regime. A characteristic feature was the angry phone call from [US President Donald] Trump, in which he accused them of continuing to provide economic and military assistance to Ukraine, demonstrating not a desire for peace, but a continuation of the war, and that if they want a peaceful solution, they should immediately stop this assistance," Pakief said.

The position of the Greek prime minister

"Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was present at the meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing and he either did not understand or did not want to understand that Greece, through its policy towards Russia, has lost an eternal and stable ally with global potential – an ally that has always, directly or indirectly, acted as a deterrent factor in strengthening Turkey’s regional role to Greece’s detriment. By adopting a reckless and incomprehensibly hostile stance towards Russia, Mitsotakis lost the long-standing support of such a global and dynamic country as Russia and resorted to opportunistic cooperation and alliances with regional powers such as France, Israel, and Egypt – countries that, at least historically, maintained very good relations with Turkey based on mutual interests," the document states.

"As for European leaders, led by German Chancellor [Friedrich] Merz, who is strongly disapproved of by the German electorate, and outgoing French President [Emmanuel] Macron, who is considered a failure, instead of heeding their peoples’ calls to stop supporting the regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky and the war, they chose to continue financing Ukraine, depriving their societies of critically important and necessary resources for a decent life, clearly serving their own personal interests in their dealings with the corrupt Ukrainian regime. EU leaders did not understand the message delivered at the trilateral meeting in China, nor the calls of their own peoples. They will understand them soon, during next year’s elections, when the peoples of Europe send them all to where they belong – to the dustbin of history."