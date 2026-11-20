MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The exact timeline for the restoration of the Crimean Bridge will become clear once engineering design solutions are finalized, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said.

He reported that the main span girder of the arched bridge had been damaged.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation.

Bridge restoration

According to Khusnullin, the authorities are now considering two options for restoring the Crimean Bridge following attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces: "We are moving forward with two options in parallel for the restoration [of the Crimean Bridge]."

He noted that all necessary restoration work is already underway. "Once the [engineering] design solutions are ready, we will understand the exact timeline [for the completion of restoration works]."

The day before, he said that three restoration options had been discussed, adding that the restoration plan itself had been fully agreed upon and was expected to be approved "within the next few days."

"An operational task force is working at the Transport Ministry. They are working around the clock [on the restoration of the Crimean Bridge]," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Nikitin said. He did not give an exact timeline either: "There is a forecast that this will be done in the very near future," he said.

Damage to the bridge

"We understand that the main span girder of the arched bridge is currently damaged. The arch itself is damaged," Khusnullin said.

Alternative transport routes

An additional bus route for commuter train passengers has been introduced from Sevastopol to Kerch with a stop in Simferopol, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev announced on his Telegram channel. The bus schedule is aligned with the commuter train timetable, he noted.

Details of the attacks

On November 16, 17, and 19, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Crimean Bridge.

As a result, bridge structures were damaged.

Specialists are evaluating the damage, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

Railway traffic across the Crimean Bridge remains open.

Long-distance trains from Kerch are operating without changes.

Commuter trains have also been launched between Crimea and Taman.

A criminal case has been opened on charges of a terrorist act (Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code).