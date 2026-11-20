BANGKOK, November 20. /TASS/. The trilateral meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Donald Trump of the United States and Xi Jinping of China on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China’s Shenzhen marked a transition from the unipolar world to a system with multiple centers of power, Thai political analyst Phongphan Chansugree told TASS.

"That was the first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia. The three countries opening a joint negotiating venue suggests that the world is moving toward a system where no country can determine its foreign policy course on its own," he said. The expert viewed yesterday's meeting as a landmark event in that the three major powers acknowledged that global security and economic issues cannot be resolved without negotiations between them.

The Thai expert believes that China has positioned itself especially well going forward, potentially taking on a role where it coordinates interests between leading powers. "China could become a player that increases its weight in global politics. For China acted not only as a host but it is also a country that maintains a close relationship with Russia as it also seeks to preserve economic and trade relations with the United States," the political analyst explained.

Beijing pursued three goals, Chansugree argued - preserving trade and economic stability with Washington, strengthening its strategic partnership in energy and security with Moscow and consolidating its own status as a hub for resolving global issues. "China would not like differences between the United States and Russia or those between the United States and China to escalate to war, because that would directly affect its economy. Therefore, Beijing is seeking to play the role of a coordinator of interests between major powers. But one should not forget that China’s relations with Russia are based on a closer cooperation than its relations with the United States," he added.

Putin, Xi and Trump held trilateral talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on Thursday for the first time ever. The three leaders exchanged opinions on the current international situation and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. They issued a peace declaration following the summit.