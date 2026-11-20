MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers have detained members of a Ukraine-based transnational network of fraudulent call centers linked to the Khimprom criminal cartel, which scammed European Union citizens, Acting Ukrainian Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky said.

According to a post on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist), law enforcement agencies from the Czech Republic, Latvia and Lithuania worked in concert in a special operation to dismantle the network. Charges were brought against 16 individuals, four of whom are wanted internationally. Besides, 39 extradition requests were granted.

Kovalsky also said that clandestine call centers had recently been uncovered in the Vinnitsa and Khmelnitsky regions in western Ukraine. The centers operated in ordinary apartments and a rented private house. In the Khmelnitsky Region, 18 raids were conducted as part of the investigation, 12 people were detained, and charges were brought against them.

This is not the first investigation into the Khimprom criminal cartel in Ukraine. In April, the Office of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General announced that it had uncovered a group involved in the production and distribution of synthetic drugs and the operation of call centers scamming EU citizens. Law enforcement agencies reported over 280 searchers in Kiev and ten other regions of the country.

In November, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said that the group had been protected by senior officials at the Prosecutor General’s Office, National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Several high-ranking officials were detained and taken into custody as part of the investigation.