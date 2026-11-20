MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Mounting the TOS-1A (BM-2M) Solntsepyok (Scorching Sun) heavy flamethrower system on a T-80 tank chassis has improved its speed and acceleration performance, Russia’s state corporation Rostec reported on its Telegram channel.

"The new version of the TOS mounted on the chassis of the ‘flying’ T-80 tank demonstrates excellent acceleration and allows it to strike quickly and withdraw even faster. The upgraded system is capable of striking a target and leaving its position within a few minutes, minimizing the threat of counter-battery fire and enemy FPV drones. Military officials confirm these capabilities of the vehicle," Rostec stated.

It noted that the main feature of the upgraded vehicle is the transition to the T-80 tank chassis instead of the usual T-72 platform.

A single salvo of thermobaric rounds leaves the enemy no chance - the long-lasting shock wave penetrates every crevice in the terrain and structures, destroying fortifications, firing positions, dugouts, and command posts.

"A full salvo from the Solntsepyok takes mere seconds and covers an area of tens of thousands of square meters. The vehicles are being delivered to the troops already equipped with additional protection systems. This is one of the most effective Russian weapons on the battlefield, with no direct counterparts," Rostec emphasized.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry released footage showing the latest TOS-1A BM-2M system in action in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.