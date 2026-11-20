MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia reserves the right to a painful response in view of EU member-stations’ action in respect of frozen Russian assets, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian side continues seeking after performance of the decision of the Moscow Arbitration Court, which ruled to recover losses from improper freeze of Russian assets from the Belgian depository Euroclear," Zakharova said.

"Furthermore, we reserve the right to painful tit-for-tat measures in accordance with the reciprocity principle," the Russian diplomat added.