BELGOROD, November 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region using FPV drones, killing a woman and injuring a man, the regional crisis response center reported.

"In the Voznesenovka settlement in the Shebekinsky district, a woman sustained severe injuries from a Ukrainian FPV drone strike and died at the scene. We express our condolences to her family and loved ones. <…> In the Solokhi settlement, Belgorodsky district, an FPV drone struck a truck, injuring a man who suffered shrapnel wounds to his forearm. He has been taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The vehicle was damaged. In the Oktyabrsky settlement, a minibus was damaged in a drone attack," the center said.

In addition, in the Shebekinsky district, cars, a private home, an apartment in an apartment building, and an infrastructure facility were damaged in the Ukrainian attacks; several settlements are temporarily without power. Also in Belgorod, a car burned down when a drone exploded in a parking lot, three other cars and four buses were damaged.