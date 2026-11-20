LUGANSK, November 20. /TASS/. By destroying numerous Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flying toward Yubileinoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russia's mobile air defense units reduced the number of casualties and the extent of damage, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that the concrete slabs between the floors of a high-rise building in Yubileinoye collapsed Thursday evening into Friday morning. Early reports say three people died while six were injured, a child among them. According to Pasechnik, people may be trapped under the rubble, and search operations are ongoing. The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case.

"I saw with my own eyes how our mobile air defense teams engaged Ukrainian drones that were flying specifically toward the residential neighborhoods of the Yubileinoye settlement. It was only thanks to the professional actions of our air defense units that we managed to avoid more extensive destruction and civilian casualties," he said.