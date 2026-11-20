MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Ukrainians must understand that the West is looking out for its own interests by backing Kiev in the conflict with Russia, President Vladimir Putin said.

In his view, these interests are to weaken and "break apart" the parties to the conflict before bending them to its will.

Putin recalled that Russia’s adversaries have sought to weaken it throughout its history via the "divide-and-conquer" principle.

"Everyone must understand and know this, including <…> those living in present-day Ukraine. People need to see what is happening. All those who support them, including in the current confrontation with Russia, are acting in their own interests. Their help does nothing to serve Ukraine itself. They aim to weaken everyone, dismember them, break them down into their constituent parts and bend them to their will," the Russian leader said in an interview with Emir Kusturica.